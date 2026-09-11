Mill and Overlay Project to Begin on Routes 42 and 11 in Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – A road improvement project is set to begin on Mall Boulevard (Route 42) and Montour Boulevard/West Main Street (Route 11) in Montour Township and the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County next week.

The week of Sunday, September 13, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Inc., will begin a milling and overlay project at the following locations:

Route 42 between Perry Avenue (Route 4036) and the intersection with Route 11 northbound.

Route 11 northbound in between the Route 42 interchanges.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions. This project is expected to be completed in November 2026. Work will not take place during the Bloomsburg Fair and the Cover Bridge Festival. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the prime contractor for this $1.15 million mill and overlay project on Routes 42 and 11, including bridges. Additional work included deck repairs, waterproofing, expansion dam work, and pavement markings.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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