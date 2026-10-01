Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a deck preservation project continues on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will be conducting work on both east and westbound bridges, including concrete patching and placement of a new concrete wearing surface.

Friday, October 2 through Monday, October 5:

Drivers should expect alternating lane restrictions within the work zone. The I-180 westbound entrance ramp from Broad Street in Montoursville will be closed during work hours. Work will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and will continue 24-hours a day through 6:00 AM on Monday.

Wednesday, October 7 through Thursday, October 8

Drivers should expect the westbound right (driving) lane to be closed along with the I‑180 westbound entrance ramp from Broad Street in Montoursville to be closed during work hours. Work will be performed nightly between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

PennDOT urges drivers to remain alert, reduce speeds, and exercise caution when traveling through the project area.

J.D. Eckman is the prime contractor in this $1.327 million bridge preservation project which places a new wearing surface on the east and westbound bridges over Loyalsock Creek. Work includes the milling of the existing surface, bridge deck repairs, placement of a new concrete overlay, and other miscellaneous work. This project is anticipated to be completed in late November, weather permitting. Pennsylvania State Police will be providing enforcement in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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