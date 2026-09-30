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    1 PM UPdate (OPEN) Crash Closes Portion of Main Street in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County

    September 30, 2026

    1:00 PM Update: Route 522 is now open in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that South Main Street (Route 522) is closed between the intersection with Water Street (Route 522)/Route 104 and South Wausau Road in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County, due to an overturned tractor trailer.

    A detour using Paxtonville Road (Route 3008) is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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