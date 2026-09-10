Vehicle restrictions lifted on Routes 522 and 235.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project continues on two bridges at the intersection of Routes 522 and 235 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridges carry each roadway over tributaries to Beaver Creek in Spring Township.

Traffic Impacts:

The restriction on vehicles in excess of 30-foot-long has been lifted on Route 235.

The 12-foot width restriction on Route 522 has been lifted.

Work will continue through the fall and includes paving, line painting, guide rail installation, seeding, and mulching. Drivers should anticipate single-lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert, reduce speed, expect travel delays, and use caution when navigating the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $4.8 million bridge replacement project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridges and replacement with new concrete box culverts and adding a U-channel between the bridges. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in November 2026, weather permitting.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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