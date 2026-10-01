PennDOT Reopens Flegal Road Bridge

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a state-owned bridge spanning Interstate 80 (I-80) on Flegal Road in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, is reopened as of Thursday, October 1. The bridge had been closed for emergency repairs and inspections following a commercial vehicle crash on I-80 on Thursday, September 17, when a heavy truck struck a pier supporting the structure, causing significant damage.

PennDOT personnel immediately began to coordinate with consultants and contractors on the evening of the crash to determine the best ways to expedite reopening of the bridge while maintaining safe conditions for the traveling public. Crews worked to repair the damage the bridge sustained and performed full inspections of the structure in order to provide the safest possible traveling conditions for drivers on both Flegal Road and I-80. Glenn O. Hawbaker was the contractor on the project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598.

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.