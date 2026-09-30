Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 53 in Bigler Township, Clearfield County in the community of Madera this week. It is intended to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and reduce speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces southbound traffic at the intersection of Route 2009 (Vulcan Road) on a section of Route 53 with a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. The board utilizes radar to determine the speed of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The board will remain in this location for four to six weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 51 percent of crashes in Clearfield County in 2025.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety .

CONTACT: Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.