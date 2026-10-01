Concrete Rehabilitation on I-99 to Start October 5

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to rehabilitate the concrete pavement on Interstate 99 (I-99) between mile marker 58 and exit 80/Harrison Road is set to begin on Monday, October 5. This project will restore and rehabilitate the approach slabs of several bridges along Interstate 99 between mile markers 58 and 79, improving the ride quality and extending their service life while enhancing safety for motorists.

Starting Monday, drivers should expect short-term single-lane closures along I-99 southbound through this stretch between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution when traveling through all work zones, to obey posted speed limits and work zone signage, and to always buckle up.

PennDOT anticipates the lane closures will transition to northbound lanes in a few weeks with work for this construction season continuing until Thanksgiving. All construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Overall work on this contract includes paving, concrete patching and bridge deck repairs, crack sealing, line painting and miscellaneous construction. Merlo, Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $4.1 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion November 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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