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    Inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lane Restriction Sunday, Monday Nights in Pittsburgh

    March 20, 2025

    Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction in the inbound (westbound) Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday and Monday nights, March 23-24 weather permitting.

    A single-lane restriction will occur in the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night. PennDOT crews will conduct flushing operations.

    Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.   

    Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

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