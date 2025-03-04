Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) are announcing rolling slowdowns on I-80 Westbound as part of the ongoing Canoe Creek Bridge Reconstruction Project in Clarion County.

These rolling slowdowns are for beams to be moved into the median and will take place between 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM March 7 through March 21 along I-80 Westbound from the Route 68 interchange to the Canoe Creek Bridge. The slowdowns are weather-dependent and will occur intermittently during the specified dates. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov or 724-357-2829