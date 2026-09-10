The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to repair areas on two roads, Route 59 and York Hill Road, in Warren County.

The project aims to correct and support the ground conditions underneath and adjacent to the roads, which are considered in poor and declining conditions.

The proposed work at each location, based on the needs and improvements, will include the installation of underground support systems. Proposed work at each location also includes road repairs as well as guide rail and drainage updates.

Route 59 (Kinzua Road) – The area to be repaired is located east of the intersection with Keck Road in Mead Township, Warren County. Work will include installation of an underground metal retaining wall and full-width road reconstruction. The proposal traffic control includes the use of a temporary signal for approximately one month.

– The area to be repaired is located east of the intersection with Keck Road in Mead Township, Warren County. Work will include installation of an underground metal retaining wall and full-width road reconstruction. The proposal traffic control includes the use of a temporary signal for approximately one month. York Hill Road (Route 3017) – The area to be repaired is located in Brokenstraw Township just west of the border with Youngsville Borough in Warren County. Work will include installation of an underground metal retaining wall and full-width road reconstruction. The proposed detour will be in place for approximately two months and will be posted using Railroad Street, Route 6, Old Pittsfield Road/Couvers Crossing Road (Route 3016), and Crippen Hill Road.

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $1 to 2.5 million, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds designated for diminishing the effects of natural disasters, such the areas prone to flooding and landslides. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program provides funding to ensure surface transportation resilience to natural hazards including climate change, sea level rise, flooding, extreme weather events, and other natural disasters through support of planning activities, resilience improvements, community resilience and evacuation routes, and at-risk coastal infrastructure.

The information on the Warren Slide Repair Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, plans, and comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory Maser at grmaser@pa.gov or 814-678-7035.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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