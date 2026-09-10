The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 158 over Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Route 158 (Mercer-New Wilmington Road) between the intersection with Steingrabe Road (Route 3028) and the intersection with Leesburg Station Road (Route 2002).

Plans for the Route 158 Bridge Project include repairs to the lower portion of the bridge, known as the substructure, as well as milling off the asphalt and replacing the concrete on the bridge deck. Proposed work also includes minor paving on each end of the bridge and updated guide rail and road paint.

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 22.4-mile detour route uses Mercer-New Route 208, Route 19 (Perry Highway), and Route 318 (West Butler Street).

The existing steel I-beam bridge was built in 1965. It is classified as fair condition. Approximately 1,600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The public may also view the plans for the Route 158 Bridge Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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