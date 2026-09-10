The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for proposed updates to 7.2 miles of German Hill Road (Route 4004) in Green and Kingsley townships, Forest County.

The German Hill Road Project includes milling and paving, base repairs, and guide rail updates from Little Hickory Road (Route 3004) to Route 666.

This work is planned to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Due to the narrow width of the existing roadway, work will require closures during active work hours. The daytime detour is expected to last approximately eight weeks. The proposed detour will be posted using Little Hickory Road (Route 3004), Route 62, and Route 666.

The public may view the plans for the German Hill Road Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Greg Maser at grmaser@pa.gov or 814-678-7035.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

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