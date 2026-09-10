The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of upcoming nighttime work on Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

Beginning on Monday, September 14, 2026, paving is scheduled to take place from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM between mile marker 110 and mile marker 117. The northbound lanes will be done first, followed by the southbound lanes.

Drivers will encounter lane restrictions and should be alert to changing conditions.

All nighttime work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting.

The work is part of a $20.5 million resurfacing project on more than 13 miles of I-79 in Mercer County. The project started in April 2026 and is expected to be completed during the 2027 construction season.

The project includes milling and paving on I-79 in both directions from mile marker 110 to mile marker 118, and mile marker 120 to mile marker 126. Work also includes waterproofing and minor concrete repairs to six bridges along the highway in Liberty, Springfield, Findley, Jackson, and Lake townships.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, PA. The contract cost is $20,568,568, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at http://www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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