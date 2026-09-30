A portion of Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The highway is closed at the Interstate 79 interchange. Traffic will be detoured using Route 358 westbound and Route 18 southbound.

The closure will remain in effect until the scene has been cleared.

A separate section of Interstate 80 westbound in Venango County between Exit 42 (Route 38/Emlenton) and Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) remains closed due to a unrelated crash earlier today.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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