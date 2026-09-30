The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County have reopened to traffic following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today. The highway remains closed in Mercer County at the Interstate 79 interchange with an updated detour route.

The updated detour for westbound traffic on I-80 approaching the I-79 interchange in Mercer County is I-79 southbound to Route 422 westbound.

The closure and detour are expected to remain in effect until the scene is cleared.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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