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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Interstate 80 Westbound Reopen in Mercer County

    September 30, 2026

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County have reopened at the Interstate 79 interchange following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

    511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

    511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

    Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095 

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