Transportation Advisory Committee Studies and Reports

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Submission
Study topics are submitted by members of the TAC, STC, and PennDOT.
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Selection
The TAC chooses transportation study topics that will help guide PennDOT’s processes to improve PA’s transportation system.
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3
Conducting the study
The TAC is responsible for conducting and reviewing the study.
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Acceptance
The STC is responsible for accepting the final report before publication.
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Publication
All studies and final reports are published on this page.
TAC Studies and Reports
Studies and reports are displayed below with the most recent at the top.
TAC Annual Report 2025 (PDF)
Publication Date: February 02, 2026
Summary: The report provides an executive-level overview of the recommendations and findings highlighted in the TAC studies completed in 2025. The TAC explored the following studies: Transportation and Land Use in E-Commerce, and Pennsylvania in Motion - Transportation Workforce Study. The report also includes a message from the TAC Chair.
Pennsylvania in Motion - Transportation Workforce Study (PDF)
Publication Date: September 10, 2025
Summary: Pennsylvania is experiencing a substantial gap between the number of transportation jobs and the number of workers available to fill those jobs. The diminishing supply of workers, combined with an increased demand, has led to a growing transportation workforce gap, or shortage.
Transportation and Land Use Implications of E-Commerce (PDF)
Publication Date: February 26, 2025
Summary: Changes in how consumers obtain goods affect the transportation system—what type of traffic needs to be accommodated, where, and when, and what wear-and-tear that traffic causes. Changes may have safety implications as well. Similarly, the sustained trend of online ordering and home delivery of many goods that once involved a trip to downtown shops or a suburban mall shifts the demand for commercial real estate, and what type of development goes where (land use).
Transportation and land use are closely interrelated and affect economic development and the quality of life in our communities; however, transportation and land use decisions are the responsibility of different entities. Much of the burden falls on local governments, which often lack the resources to guide e-commerce-related development in ways that maximize community benefits and minimize negative impacts, including traffic changes.
This TAC study aims to:
- Help PennDOT and its partners, including Pennsylvania’s metropolitan planning organizations and rural planning organizations (MPOs/RPOs), understand the trends, issues, and opportunities associated with e-commerce.
- Offer insight as to how PennDOT, its regional planning partners, and policymakers could adapt practices in light of shifts in transportation needs.
- Encourage state, regional, and local governments—along with the private sector—to collaborate to address transportation and land use challenges and opportunities amid ever-changing technology and trends.
TAC Annual Report 2023 (PDF)
Publication Date: December 31, 2023
Summary: The report provides an executive-level overview of the recommendations and findings highlighted in the TAC studies completed in 2023. The TAC explored the following studies: Expanding Truck Parking in Pennsylvania, and Addressing Municipal Challenges to Participating in Competitive Transportation Grant Programs. The report also includes a message from the TAC Chair.
Addressing Municipal Challenges to Participating in Competitive Transportation Grant Programs (PDF)
Publication Date: December 13, 2023
Summary: The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), makes available billions of dollars in much-needed new funding for U.S. transportation infrastructure. Approximately 40% of the IIJA/BIL funding is in the form of competitive discretionary grants. Similarly, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania administers several competitive grant programs. Many of Pennsylvania’s 2,560 municipalities are at a disadvantage when competing for grant funding because they cannot afford matching funds. Further, preparing grant applications and administering grant funds requires specific technical expertise and significant staff time—many municipalities have neither. The Pennsylvania Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) conducted this study to examine the challenges associated with discretionary grants from both a local government and state government perspective, and to identify best practices and recommendations. The aim is to strengthen the competitive position of Pennsylvania’s municipalities as they work to secure a share of federal and state grant funding to make vital transportation investments in our communities. TAC attempted to strike a balance between local challenges and considerations and those of state government.
Expanding Truck Parking in Pennsylvania (PDF)
Publication Date: December 13, 2023
Summary: The shortage of truck parking in Pennsylvania, particularly along high-volume corridors, impacts the safe and efficient movement of goods through the Commonwealth. The issue has been a state and federal focus and has been well-documented over the past 20 years. Truck parking is not a core element of PennDOT’s responsibilities. However, because PennDOT has broad responsibility for transportation safety and mobility, the Department has a stake in supporting the adequacy of truck parking. Truck parking capacity can be expanded through the joint efforts of numerous stakeholders public and private at the state and local levels. (The federal government is providing strong policy-level support, encouraging attention to the challenge by the states.) The TAC initiated this truck parking study to identify near-term solutions aimed at increasing truck parking capacity in Pennsylvania. It is important to note at the outset that TAC recognizes that the provision of truck parking has been and will remain a private-sector opportunity. As this report demonstrates, however, there are appropriate public-sector support roles.
Public Transit Demand and Post-Pandemic Mobility and Rural Disparities (PDF)
Publication Date: February 22, 2023
Summary: This report identifies public transit demand factors and provides recommendations for post-pandemic mobility planning. PennDOT and the TAC conducted mixed-method research of published and existing data, public surveys, and stakeholder interviews from 2021 to 2022. Each method of research resulted in a standalone document that included findings from each source and informed the next phase of data-gathering: a literature review (December 2021), a survey research summary (February 2022), and an interview research summary (April 2022). Based on information gathered through available research, targeted public surveys, and stakeholder interviews, PennDOT and the TAC identified the major effects of the pandemic on rural transportation.
2022 TAC Annual Report (PDF)
Publication Date: February 6, 2023
Summary: The report provides an executive-level overview of the recommendations and findings highlighted in the TAC studies completed in 2022. The TAC explored the following studies, the Demand for Alternate Uses of PennDOT Right-of-Way White Paper, the Pennsylvania Aviation System Strategic Plan, an Evaluation of the Automated Speed Enforcement Pilot on Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Post-Pandemic and Rural Disparities study in 2022. The report also includes a message from the TAC Chair.
Evaluation of the Automated Speed Enforcement Pilot on Roosevelt Boulevard (PDF)
Publication Date: December 14, 2022
Summary: The study evaluated the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) pilot on Roosevelt Boulevard within the City of Philadelphia. The study determined the effectiveness of ASE, the potential for making the pilot permanent, and considered expanding automated speed enforcement into other jurisdictions in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Aviation System Strategic Plan (PDF)
Publication Date: December 14, 2022
Summary: This study conducted a comprehensive needs assessment and developed a strategic action plan focused exclusively on Pennsylvania’s aviation system. The report examines the collective needs of the state’s aviation industry, including infrastructure investment needs, financing, technological advancements, and legislative reforms necessary to advance Pennsylvania aviation as a major mode of transportation in support of the state’s economy and mobility. The TAC developed the report in close collaboration with PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation, the Pennsylvania Aviation Advisory Committee, and the Pennsylvania Aviation Council.
Demand for Alternate Uses of PennDOT Right-of-Way White Paper (PDF)
Publication Date: August 17, 2022
Summary: The study examines the issues and challenges Pennsylvania municipalities have encountered in seeking permission for alternate uses of state-owned right-of-way. These alternate uses include outdoor dining, parades, festivals, temporary bike lanes, temporary sidewalk expansions, Open Streets events, and other community events and activities. These uses contribute to a community’s economic vitality and quality of life and became even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, many activities typically held indoors, such as restaurant dining, were moved outside onto state-owned right-of-way to comply with social distancing regulations.
2021 TAC Annual Report (PDF)
Publication Date: December 21, 2021
Summary: The report provides an executive level summary of the recommendations and findings highlighted in the TAC studies completed in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the TAC completed The Truck Weight Exemption, The Small Bridges Investment Plan, The Utilities in the State Right-of-Way, and The Transportation Impact Fees studies. The report also contains a message from the TAC Chair and information about the TAC and its membership.
Transportation Impact Fees White Paper (PDF)
Publication Date: December 16, 2021
Summary: The study delineates the structural problems that presently exist statewide in how land use planning and transportation planning are being administered. The study documents the statutory authority municipalities have for managing land use at the local level through the state’s enabling legislation (the Municipalities Planning Code, or MPC). It also documents present-day challenges in the local decision-making process, including, but not limited to: the provisions of Act 209 (Pennsylvania’s Impact Fee), their complications, and how impact fees interact with developer improvement required by the Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) process and complement the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Other topics include issues such as: barriers to creating and administering Official Maps; the HOP process; and needed amendments to the state Municipalities Planning Code (MPC).
Utilities in the State Right-of-Way Study (PDF)
Publication Date: June 09, 2021
Summary: The Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) formed a Task Force to study the topic of utilities in state right-of-way. The Task Force was comprised of representatives from utility companies, design consultants, contractors, municipalities, municipal authorities, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), and PennDOT. The focus of the study was how utility companies with assets within the state right-of-way coordinate with the facility owner (PennDOT) relative to capital projects, and identification of potential opportunities for improvement. The Task Force identified four process improvements and three regulatory improvements for consideration. Additional details are available in the report.
Local Small Bridges Study (PDF)
Publication Date: February 17, 2021
Summary: In 2020, the Transportation Advisory Committee commissioned this study to review the condition of local small bridges located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Local small bridges are defined as a bridge, culvert, or pipe(s) between 8 and 20 feet in length and are owned at the local level by counties and municipalities. Based on a 2011-2012 statewide inventory by PennDOT, there are an estimated 7,000 small bridges owned by local governments. With a lack of any state or federal mandate that requires municipalities to conduct routine inventory and inspection, local governments are not required to plan for and fund the long-term capital needs of the local bridge inventory. By understanding local perspectives and needs, the study offers recommendations for how PennDOT can help create increased capacity and incentives to create uniformity in local small bridge asset management.
Truck Weight Exemptions (PDF)
Publication Date: August 1, 2020
Summary: What impacts have two decades of overweight truck permitting made on Pennsylvania’s state and local infrastructure, economy, and safety? The TAC developed an initial policy impact study to answer that question.
TAC 2019 Intercity Passenger Rail Report (PDF)
Publication Date: February 21, 2019
Summary: The State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) first conducted an intercity passenger rail study in 2001. TAC determined that a 2019 update was in order given the passage of nearly two decades since the topic had been studied. TAC aimed to address one fundamental question: What does it take to make intercity passenger rail feasible? Through the course of the study, TAC attained various insights and perspectives that are reflected by the recommendations.
TAC 2019 Transportation Funding Risks Report (PDF)
Publication Date: February 21, 2019
Summary: Alternative state transportation funding sources and mechanisms may be required in light of system improvement needs, cost pressures, and funding risks. As the Keystone State, Pennsylvania must have a modern and efficient transportation system for the long term. The necessary investment to keep this system in a safe state of good repair is great, and present resources do not cover the needs. The risks to transportation funding discussed in this report could further compound this problem. For the foreseeable future, risks to transportation funding will be an essential focus.
Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) Study
- Appendix (PDF)
- Report (PDF)
- Summary Report (PDF)
- Two-Page Summary (PDF)
Publication Date: July 3, 2017
Summary: The Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) study addresses several requirements of Act 101 of 2016 to conduct an independent and objective assessment of the ARLE program. The report examines ARLE’s effectiveness in improving safety by reducing vehicle crashes and injuries at intersections due to red-light running. ARLE is currently in operation at 30 intersections in the City of Philadelphia and three intersections in Abington Township, Montgomery County. The document concludes with study findings and recommendations, taking a strategic view of ARLE through 2027.
Pennsylvania State Police Funding Options White Paper (PDF)
Publication Date: December 15, 2016
Summary: The Commonwealth’s Motor License Fund (MLF) currently provides revenue for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP); however, the MLF cannot adequately fund both agencies. The PSP budget currently comes from a combination of State General Funds and transfers from the Motor License Fund (MLF). The FY 2016-17 transfer from the MLF to the PSP is $802 million. The transfer, which has increased substantially in recent years, supports PSP’s mission to patrol Pennsylvania highways but significantly limits PennDOT’s mission to maintain and improve those highways and bridges.
Each organization has safety as a core element of its mission; thus, both qualify for MLF funding. Recognizing the need to preserve transportation funding, the language in the Fiscal Code, enacted as part of the FY 2016-17 state budget, reduces the MLF transfer to the PSP over the next decade, ultimately capping it at approximately $500 million per year. Assuming a $500 million MLF transfer cap, and using the PSP total budget projected for FY 2017-18, the Commonwealth would face an estimated $350 million gap in PSP funding.
This report, therefore, uses $350 million as a target or estimate for purposes of identifying potential funding options. The actual funding gap would vary: The MLF transfer steps down gradually (making the gap less severe over the next few years). The PSP budget, however, can be expected to grow over time (ultimately resulting in a gap that could exceed $350 million).
Bicycle and Pedestrian Policy Study (PDF)
Publication Date: May 31, 2016
Summary: The Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) commissioned this study to strengthen the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) policy for bicycles and pedestrians and establish new methods for policy implementation and follow-through. TAC facilitated this process and engaged PennDOT staff and leadership along with a broad spectrum of other stakeholders to obtain a range of expertise and perspectives. This report presents the TAC’s bicycle and pedestrian policy recommendation to the State Transportation Commission (STC) for its consideration and endorsement.
This document is organized into three sections: Section one introduces the purpose of the study, provides background on bicycle and pedestrian planning and policy at the federal and state levels, and summarizes the project methodology. Section two contains recommended PennDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Policy. This section functions as a stand-alone document and embodies the core purpose of this report. Section three provides a recommended policy implementation strategy. An Appendix summarizes bicycle and pedestrian policies, procedures, and design guidelines of other states.