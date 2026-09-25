The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers that the detours of Ramps B and C connecting U.S. 30 to U.S. 219 in Jenner Township, Somerset County, are set to end by Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The Ramp B detour uses U.S. 219 northbound to the Route 601 interchange, and the Ramp C detour uses U.S. 219 southbound to the Route 281 interchange.

Long-term lane closures are in effect in both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 219 as work continues on the Miller Road bridge replacement. T-685 (Miller Road) under U.S. 219 remains under a 4.7-mile detour, which uses Route 4017 (Horner Church Road) in Quemahoning Township, U.S. 30 and Route 4025 (Ralphton Road) in Jenner Township.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the 3-year, $24,600,000 million project that includes paving, the renovation of multiple bridge-structures, and drainage, guide rail and signage upgrades along five (5) miles of U.S. 219, from the Route 601 interchange to U.S. 30 interchange in Somerset, Lincoln, Quemahoning and Jenner townships, Somerset County. The project’s anticipated completion date is November of 2026. The project is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.