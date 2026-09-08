Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that next week prep work will begin on a 4.12-mile section of Route 322 (28th Division Highway) between Martindale Road in Earl Township and Weaverland Road in East Earl Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, starting Monday, September 14, there will be daylight lane restrictions with flaggers assisting traffic through the work zone from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Work on this project consists of pipe cleaning, tree trimming, base repair, milling, resurfacing, guiderail replacement, sign replacement, pavement marking replacement, and other miscellaneous construction.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, PA, is the contractor on the $2,654,321 project. All work is expected to be completed by May 28, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: