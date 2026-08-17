Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving operations are scheduled to begin tonight on southbound Route 15 in the Dillsburg area, York County. The work limits extend from Siddonsburg Road to Range End Road in Carroll Township and Dillsburg Borough.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work from 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM starting tonight, Monday, August 17, and continuing through Thursday night, August 20. Work will continue during the following week (Sunday night through Thursday night) during the same hours.

One lane of traffic will be maintained on southbound Route 15, with flaggers providing traffic control at intersections and side roads within the work limits.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is performing this work under the districtwide highway maintenance contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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