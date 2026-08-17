Bridge to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that there will be daytime shoulder restrictions this Wednesday on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties so an inspection can be performed.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Wednesday, August 19.

The southbound I-83 right shoulder will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Three travel lanes and all on/off ramps will remain.

Inspectors plan to inspect the South Bridge using an inspection crane from the roadway.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location map below: