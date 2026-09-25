Expect a single-lane restriction with flaggers providing traffic control Monday through Friday during daylight working hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an inspection is scheduled Monday through Friday on the Route 372, Norman Wood Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River and Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks at the York-Lancaster County Line.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be inspected Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. A single-lane restriction will be in place on the bridge with flaggers providing traffic control.

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using a crane from the lane and shoulder.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: