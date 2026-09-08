Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that full-depth reconstruction work will begin next week on Route 124 (East Prospect Road) on the intersection safety improvement project with Freysville Road (Route 2001) in Windsor Township, York County.

Weather permitting, this work will begin on Monday, September 14. Traffic on Route 124 west of Freysville Road will have a long-term lane closure with temporary traffic signals installed to assist traffic in each direction through the work zone. This traffic pattern is expected to last 43 days until October 27, 2026.

This work is part of a safety improvement project that consists of phased construction of a new traffic signal, drainage work, realignment at the intersection, and other related construction activities.

York Excavating Company, of Yorkana, PA, is the contractor for this $2,286,571 project. All work is expected to be completed by November 15, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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