Oak Grove Road will be closed and traffic detoured for approximately 38 days.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Dauphin County highway maintenance crew plans to replace a failing pipe on Oak Grove Road (Route 2003) in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. PennDOT will excavate the failing pipe and install a 60-inch plastic pipe with concrete head walls approximately 7 feet below the road surface.

The road will be closed for approximately 38 days between Green Hill Road (Route 2026) and Sterling Road from 7:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, until 3:00 PM on Friday, November 20. A detour using Green Hill Road, Clover Lane, and Sterling Road will be in place.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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