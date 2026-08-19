Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the northbound Interstate 81 Welcome Center rest area in Franklin County will close from 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, until 6:00 AM on Friday, August 21, for final wearing course paving on both the entrance and exit ramps.

The Welcome Center is located just north of Exit 1 (Route 163/State Line). The next available rest area is just south of Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville) in Cumberland County.

This project consists of milling, concrete patching, asphalt resurfacing, guiderail updates, signage, and pavement markings on northbound and southbound I-81 from the Maryland State Line to Milepost 6, including ramps located within the project limits.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $17.8 million project. All work is expected to be completed by July 16, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: