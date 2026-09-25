Northbound Interstate 83 will be closed and detoured.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming bridge inspection on Sunday, October 11, will close the northbound Interstate 83 bridge over Eisenhower Boulevard, westbound Route 322, and southbound Interstate 283 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Sunday, October 11, from 6:00 AM until noon. A detour will be in place using eastbound Route 322, Pen-Har Drive, Paxton Street, westbound Route 322, and northbound Eisenhower Boulevard to northbound I 83.

Travelers should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns and detour signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: