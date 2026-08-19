Work is associated with the future Lemoyne Bottleneck Improvements project.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that field work is planned for next week on Market Street (Route 1010) and Front Street (Route 1027) in Cumberland County. Subsurface utility engineering (SUE) crews will be locating underground utilities and surveying within the limits of the future Lemoyne Bottleneck Improvements project in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg Boroughs.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed daily from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM beginning Monday, August 24, and ending Saturday August 29, from North Third Street (Route 2035) to Front Street (Route 1027).

There may be lane closures, as needed, in both directions of Market Street and Front Street during work hours.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The Lemoyne Bottleneck Improvements project primarily addresses high levels of stress for bicyclists and pedestrians due to issues including high traffic volumes, curved roadway alignment, limited sight distance, inconsistent or nonexistent shoulder widths, and the poor condition and narrow width of sidewalks along the corridor and at Norfolk Southern railroad bridges.

This project is currently in the design phase and is estimated to go to construction in 2027.

For more information about this project, visit the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, click Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then District 8 Projects, and Lemoyne Bottleneck Improvements.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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