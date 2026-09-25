Eisenhower Boulevard ramp to eastbound Route 322 will be closed and detoured.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an upcoming bridge inspection on Saturday, October 10, will close the ramp from Eisenhower Boulevard to eastbound Route 322 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The ramp will be closed so the eastbound Route 322 bridge over Eisenhower Boulevard and Interstate 283 can be inspected.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Saturday, October 10, from 6:00 AM until noon. A detour will be in place using southbound Eisenhower Boulevard, southbound Route 441 (Lindle Road), and northbound I-283 to eastbound Route 322.

Travelers should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns and detour signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: