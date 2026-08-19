Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew in York County is scheduled to perform bridge deck patching this Saturday (Aug. 22) on the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 462 (Market Street) at Exit 19 in Springettsbury Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday, August 22. A right lane closure will be in place during work hours.

Because the work will be in close proximity to the ramp from Market Street to northbound I-83, the ramp will be closed. A detour will be in place using the ramp from North Hills Road to northbound I-83.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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