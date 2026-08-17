Inspections are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge inspections are scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday (Aug. 18-19) on multiple bridges spanning northbound Route 222 in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will inspect the Pool Road, North Farmersville Road, Miley Road and Peach Road bridges spanning northbound Route 222 between Mile Marker 37.2 and Mile Marker 39.5 in West Earl Township.

This work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM each day. A right lane restriction will be in place on northbound Route 222 on Tuesday, and a left lane restriction will be in place on northbound Route 222 on Wednesday.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the work location map below: