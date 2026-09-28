Expect a shoulder restriction on the westbound ramp to southbound Interstate 81.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge inspection will be conducted Thursday and Friday, October 1-2, on the westbound Route 22 ramp to southbound Interstate 81, Ramp D within the Exit 67 interchange, in Susquehanna Township and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The right shoulder of the westbound Route 22 ramp to southbound I-81 will be restricted during daylight working hours.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for this operation, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: