Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will occur during the day this week on westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Center City Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, September 30, through Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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