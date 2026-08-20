King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Upper Southampton Municipal Authority will perform utility construction on Bristol Road in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, August 31.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Bristol Road will be closed and detoured between Buck Road and Bustleton Pike. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Buck Road, Bridgetown Pike, and Bustleton Pike.



Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or through the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Upper Southampton Municipal Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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