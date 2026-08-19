King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Sharon Hill Borough will close a section of U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) in Delaware County for a special event on Saturday, August 22.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Saturday, August 22, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) will be closed and detoured in both directions between Sharon Avenue and Ridley Avenue. During the closure, drivers will be directed to follow the posted the detour route.



Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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