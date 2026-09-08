King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that road construction will occur at night this Thursday and Friday on westbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) under a $5.2 million project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion through the Interstate 476 Interchange in Marple and Haverford townships, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on westbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Lawrence Road and the ramp from Route 3 to I-476.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Improvements under this project include the delineation of the westbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) off-ramp to the northbound I-476 on-ramp from the signalized intersection at South Lawrence Road. The traffic signal will no longer control the lane and will be free flowing. The northbound I-476 on-ramp will be restriped. South Lawrence Road will maintain the same lane configuration including dual left-turn lanes and a right-turn-only lane.

For more information, visit the Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and I-476 Interchange Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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