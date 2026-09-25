King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.
Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:
Bucks County
- Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Woodbourne Road between Cobalt Ridge Drive and Big Oak Road in Middletown Township for daytime utility work and nighttime paving.
Chester County
- Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Chestnut Tree Road between Cupola Road/Creek Road and Route 82 (Manor Road) in Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships for base repair.
Delaware County
- Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.
Montgomery County
- Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure will be in place on Church Road between Route 73 (Township Line Road/Cottman Avenue) and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township for high friction surface treatment.
- Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Route 663 (King Street/Charlotte Street) between Route 100 (Pottstown Boyertown Bypass) and Route 73 (Big Road) in Pottstown Borough, Lower Pottsgrove Township, and New Hanover Township for milling, paving, and utility work.
- Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure will be in place on Game Farm Road between Neiffer Road and Route 29 (Main Street) in Lower Frederick and Limerick townships for high friction surface treatment.
Philadelphia County
- Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Ridge Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and Spring Garden Street for paving.
- Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, the ramps on the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchange will be closed and detoured for paving. During the closure, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour signs.
- Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Berkley Street/Roberts Avenue between Germantown Avenue and Henry Avenue for line striping.
- Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place on Girard Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and Lansdowne Drive for line striping.
- Wednesday, September 30, through Friday, October 2 from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from Interstate 95 North onto Allegheny Avenue (exit 25) will be closed and detoured for milling and paving. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use the ramp onto Aramingo Avenue (Exit 26), Aramingo Avenue, and Westmoreland Street.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays will occur.
Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.
Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.
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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov
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