King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Woodbourne Road between Cobalt Ridge Drive and Big Oak Road in Middletown Township for daytime utility work and nighttime paving.

Chester County

Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Chestnut Tree Road between Cupola Road/Creek Road and Route 82 (Manor Road) in Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships for base repair.

Delaware County

Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays will occur.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #