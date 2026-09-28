King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Pennsylvania American Water milling and paving will close Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township, Chester County, beginning on Monday, October 12.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, October 12, through Friday, November 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Old Wilmington Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Sandy Hill Road and Ash Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Sandy Hill Road, Route 340 (Kings Highway), and Ash Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Pennsylvania American Water will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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