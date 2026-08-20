Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge deck construction will close a section of northbound Columbus Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia beginning on Thursday night, August 27. The work is part of the $329 million I-95 CAP project to replace and expand the covered area over the interstate between Chestnut and Walnut Streets.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure will be in place on northbound Interstate 95 between the Washington Avenue/Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 Central Philadelphia/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) interchanges for concrete bridge deck placement

Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound Columbus Boulevard will be closed and detoured between Dock Street and Summer Street for concrete bridge deck placement. During the closure, Drivers will be directed to turn left onto Spruce Street, turn right onto 5th Street, and turn right onto Race Street to access northbound Columbus Boulevard.

Access will be maintained to and from all properties on Columbus Boulevard during the closure.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

To learn more about this project, including construction updates, project detours and other information, visit www.95revive.com and parkatpennslanding.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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