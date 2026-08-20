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    Overhead CAP Construction to Close Northbound Columbus Boulevard at Night Next Week in Center City Philadelphia

    August 20, 2026

    Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge deck construction will close a section of northbound Columbus Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia beginning on Thursday night, August 27. The work is part of the $329 million I-95 CAP project to replace and expand the covered area over the interstate between Chestnut and Walnut Streets.

    Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

    Access will be maintained to and from all properties on Columbus Boulevard during the closure.

    Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

    To learn more about this project, including construction updates, project detours and other information, visit www.95revive.com and parkatpennslanding.com.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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