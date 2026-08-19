Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities will occur next week on the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound Interstate 95, on southbound I-95, and on Venango Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place on the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 for construction.

Monday, August 24, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a weeknight lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Allegheny/Castor and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges for drainage installation.

Monday, August 24, through Friday, September 4, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, periodic lane closures with flagging will be in place weekdays on Venango Street between Bath Street and Allen Street for installation of overhead shielding.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $311 million I-95/AF3 project that will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 in both directions between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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