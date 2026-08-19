King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that concrete paving will occur at night next week on westbound U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County and North Coventry Township, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday, August 26, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga (Evergreen Road) and Hanover Street interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This work is part of PennDOT’s $83.6 million project to reconstruct and improve approximately 2.1 miles of the expressway and replace bridges between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 422 reconstruction program, visit the U.S. 422 projects page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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