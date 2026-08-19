Base Repair to Close Newtown Street Road, College Avenue in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Newtown Street Road in Newtown Township and College Avenue in Haverford Township, Delaware County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Newtown Street Road will be closed and detoured between Wyola Drive and St. Davids Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Newtown Road, Waterloo Road, Church Road, and St. Davids Road.

Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, August 28, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, College Avenue will be closed and detoured between Haverford Road and Darby Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Haverford Road, Ardmore Avenue, and Darby Road.



Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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