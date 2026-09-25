County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road
Between: PA 191 And PA 33
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start: 10/04/26
Estimated End: 10/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update: Road work was previously scheduled for 09/27.
County: Northampton