Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Nothampton County: Update to US 22 Closure

    September 25, 2026

    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road
    Between: PA 191 And PA 33
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.
    Start: 10/04/26
    Estimated End: 10/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No
    Change/Update: Road work was previously scheduled for 09/27.