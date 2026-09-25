County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: US 22 at Hecktown Road

Between: PA 191 And PA 33

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: US 22 will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition work on the Hecktown Road Bridge over US 22. Work is part of the ongoing Hecktown Road Bridge Replacement Project. Detour will utilize PA 191 and PA 33. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start: 10/04/26

Estimated End: 10/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update: Road work was previously scheduled for 09/27.

