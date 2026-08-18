Bethlehem, PA – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Bethlehem Police, the Bethlehem Health Department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network to hold a media event urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.

The event, which marks the back-to-school time of year, will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.

WHO: Sean Brown, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 5

Bethlehem City Police Department

Mildred Ozoa, Bethlehem Health Bureau

William McQuilken, Lehigh Valley Health Network

WHEN: Thursday, August 20 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Intersection of West Union Boulevard and 10th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA

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