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    MEDIA ADVISORY: THURSDAY IN LEHIGH COUNTY – PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian, Back to School Safety

    August 18, 2026

    Bethlehem, PA – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Bethlehem Police, the Bethlehem Health Department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network to hold a media event urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.

    The event, which marks the back-to-school time of year, will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.

    WHO: Sean Brown, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 5
    Bethlehem City Police Department
    Mildred Ozoa, Bethlehem Health Bureau
    William McQuilken, Lehigh Valley Health Network

    WHEN: Thursday, August 20 at 10:00 AM

    WHERE: Intersection of West Union Boulevard and 10th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA

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