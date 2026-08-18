Bethlehem, PA – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Bethlehem Police, the Bethlehem Health Department, and the Lehigh Valley Health Network to hold a media event urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.
The event, which marks the back-to-school time of year, will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws.
WHO: Sean Brown, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT District 5
Bethlehem City Police Department
Mildred Ozoa, Bethlehem Health Bureau
William McQuilken, Lehigh Valley Health Network
WHEN: Thursday, August 20 at 10:00 AM
WHERE: Intersection of West Union Boulevard and 10th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
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