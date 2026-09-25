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    Utility Work on Route 315 in Luzerne County on Monday, September 28

    September 25, 2026

    Dunmore, PA – Motorists are advised ofutility work being done near the intersection of Route 315 and Oak Street in Pittston, Luzerne County, Monday, September 28, 2026,  between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Please consider alternate routes and avoid the area, if possible.

    When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

    Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov or 570-963-3502 or Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov or 570-963-4044

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