Dunmore, PA – Motorists are advised that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) will implement a traffic switch on Interstate 80 westbound in support of the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project.

The contractor will perform a major traffic switch starting at 10:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9th, weather permitting. During this operation, Interstate 80 westbound traffic will be directed onto a high speed median crossover to the new widened eastbound bridge, then crossover back to the existing westbound side. This traffic switch is to facilitate demolition of the existing westbound structure and construction of the new westbound structure.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect changes in traffic patterns and are reminded to follow all posted signage and use caution while driving through the work zone.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Macquarie Capital and Shikun & Binui USA as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of FCC Construction and S&B USA Construction, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd, and is also the parent company of Fay, one of the BPC four Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include The H&K Group, Kokosing Construction Company, Wagman Heavy Civil, and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, 570-963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, Efabri@pa.gov, 570-963-3502

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