Dunmore, PA – There will be driving and passing lane restrictions/closures on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Luzerne County between McAdoo/Tamaqua (Exit 138) and the Interstate 80 junction (Exit 151) on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and Thursday, September 10, 2026, for bridge deck repairs and roadway shoulder cutting.

Northbound driving lane restrictions/closures will occur on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, and Thursday, September 10, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Southbound passing lane restrictions/closures will occur on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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