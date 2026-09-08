Sewer Project Continues on Bloomingrove Road in Lycoming County

Daily detour begins tomorrow on Bloomingrove Road.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a sewer upgrade project is ongoing on Bloomingrove Road (Route 2023) in the City of Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

Beginning Wednesday, September 9, Bloomingrove Road will be closed daily between Freedom Road and Maybee Hill Road while the contractor, R-III Construction, Inc., continues installing a new sewer main. A detour using Freedom Road and Maybee Hill Road will be in place Mondays through Thursdays between 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Fridays 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

This project is being completed by the Williamsport Sanitary Authority. Work on the project includes excavation, installation of the new sewer main, backfill, patching, and paving. Construction began in August 2026 and is anticipated to be finished in November 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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