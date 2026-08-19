Montoursville, PA – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin this week on Little Pine Road (Route 4001) between Route 44 ad Little Pine State Park in Cummings Township, Lycoming County.

Beginning Friday, August 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crew will perform paving operations between the hours of 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Drivers can expect single lane conditions under flagging during work hours. Work is expected to be completed in late September.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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