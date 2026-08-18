Montoursville, PA – Drivers who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised that a mill and resurfacing project continues on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer and West Buffalo townships, Union County.

Starting on Sunday, August 23, the contractor will begin milling, or removing the top layer of the road, and resurfacing between Exit 199 (Mile Run) and the bridge that carries the interstate over White Deer Pike (Route 1010), near mile marker 207. Milling operations will take place Sunday through Wednesday nights from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Resurfacing will occur Monday through Thursday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Drivers should anticipate alternating lane restrictions in active work areas. Milling and resurfacing is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the prime contractor on this $4.4 million project. Additional work includes bridge preservation of two bridges and pavement markings. This project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #