Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will continue next week on Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

On Monday, September 28, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will continue replacing pipes during daylight hours on Route 204 between New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) and Tame Deer Road.

This portion of Route 204 will be closed while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. A detour using New Berlin Highway, Smalsh Barrick Road (Route 1009), and Tame Deer Road will be in place during the closures.

This pipe replacement project is now expected to be completed by Tuesday, September 29, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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